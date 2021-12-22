Brussels puts an end to booster shopping

Inge Neven of the Brussels health service: “During the summer we let unvaccinated passengers get a first jab at two Brussels railway stations. We stopped administering vaccines to people from outside Brussels yesterday. I’m sorry for the people from outside Brussels who thought they could get their booster more quickly here. Starting today addresses will be checked”.

“There’s big demand for boosters in Brussels and some demand for first and second jabs too. We want to dedicate our capacity to people from Brussels”.

“People from outside Brussels can register on the Qvax reserve list or await their official invitation”.

“Brussels GPs too have been asked not to jab people who are not from Brussels”.

“We want to offer the booster to all Brusselers as quickly as possible. Chemists and GPs too can jab. We want everybody to be able to get jabbed in a familiar setting”.