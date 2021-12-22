COVID-19: sharp rise in omicron

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 18 December, 8,300 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 36% on the week.

In the week to 21 December on average 173 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 34% on the week.

2,451 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 25% on the week. 709 patients are in intensive care – down 13% on the week.

In the week to 18 December on average 37 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 22% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic over 28,000 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average over 73,800 tests are carried out each day in the week to 18 December – an 18% decrease on the week. 12.8% of tests come back positive – a 3.3% fall on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.76 and has fallen back 18%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 76 and the epidemic is no longer widening.

3,369,238 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.