Outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Antwerp Province

The outbreak claimed at least one life.

The bacteria are believed to have originated at a water purification installation operated by a biogas company called Albertstroom.

The first infections were recorded at the end of November. The Flemish Care and Health Agency took samples from several businesses and organisations in the Grobbendonk and Herentals area including Albertstroom in a bid to find the source.

Albertstroom’s Peter Vandeputte told local TV measures to reduce aerosol emissions were taken from the minute samples were collected. “When you hear people are becoming ill through Legionnaires’ disease, even dying, then you know you need to take it seriously. We believe the source of infection is now under control.”

Possible infection sources were closed down between 3 and 18 December. The disease has a 19-day incubation period, so further cases can’t be ruled out. Local health care workers have been alerted.

Mayor Marianne Verhaert of Grobbendonk says locals are worried and have been asking if they need to take any extra precautions.

“No new cases have emerged since 10 December. It’s pretty certain the plant was the source as a rare strain was involved. Action taken by the company and the follow-up by the Care and Health Agency mean it’s highly likely the source has been eradicated.