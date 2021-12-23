Go on a blind date in Brussels and discover the city at the same time!

Thanks to the virtual chatbot developed by Valerie De Ketelaere singles are also able to discover more about the Belgian and Flemish capital as well as about each other.

The first blind date session in the company of a virtual city guide was launched on Wednesday. Valerie developed the virtual city guide during the first lockdown.

“I had no experience of the dating sector. I just noticed there were so many singles among my friends. I feel this is also a fun way to discover Brussels in a different way. People often have the wrong idea about the capital. Personally, I feel that setting that right is more important than getting two people to link up”.

Charlotte was the first guinea pig and she set out with Jochem.

Charlotte has participated in many Bazaar Trottoir activities and knows Brussels well, but Jochem doesn’t. “It’s my first time on a blind date. It feels a little strange. But the virtual guide will help break the ice. I hope to get to know Brussels a little better and meet somebody new at the same time” says Jochem.

Charlotte can’t wait: “I think it’s an interesting concept and it’s very relaxed.”