Brussels closes Winter Wonders’ Christmas market

Brussels says some of the measures cannot be applied at some Winter Wonders’ locations. The Christmas markets at Sint-Katelijne (Vismet, Sint-Katelijneplein and Black Tower), at Beurs (Bourse) and Munt (Monnaie) are being shut from Sunday onwards. Stallholders will be compensated.

The ice rink at De Brouckère, activities in the Ter Kameren Wood and all illuminations and artistic installations that meet health requirements can stay open.

The City of Brussels is disappointed: “The cancellation is a disappointment given the positive dynamics this event gave to economic life in downtown Brussels and the pleasant atmosphere it created”.