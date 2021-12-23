Care home residents told to quarantine after visits to family

The care homes are acting on doctor’s advice. Last year half of all residents came down with corona and there were 45 fatalities.

Dr Johan Van den Eynde points to family gatherings that are not always Covid-safe and at which several generations meet up. The care homes are eager to juggle the mental needs of residents and the risk of bringing in Covid.

Care home visitors are required to mask, but it’s not always easy says Dr Van den Eynde: “Sometimes they want a drink or a bite to eat. We ask visitors to do a self-test if they are having a meal or a drink with residents”.