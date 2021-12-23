Gallery for homeless artists in recycle shop

Piet Vandenhende, an artist and former homeless person, was joined by art students when he toured Leuven to give workshops for the homeless. The project was also on the look-out for an inside location and has now partnered up with the recycle shop.

“The shop didn’t have the space to organise workshops, but they came up with the idea of creating a shop in shop where homeless artists could sell their wares” Lalynn Wadera, alderman for social economy explained.

The ViTeS recycle shop that itself is the product of an organisation for the homeless is enthusiastic: “Starting today we are welcoming artists to our Boutique Chique. We’ve freed up 100 square metres of mezzanine, where we can sell works of art from twelve artists” notes Ingrid De Roo.