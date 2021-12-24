A busy day at Brussels Airport, as many holiday makers "travel to the sun"

Brussels Airport is having a busy day on the eve of the Christmas holidays, as many Belgians are seeking a sunny destination. Some 21,000 people are taking off today, often to Spain. "We are now at 58 percent of the number of passengers in 2019. At that moment, before the pandemic, we welcomed about 1 million passengers during the whole Christmas holidays. Now, we are at 527,000. So we are making headway, but we are not there yet", says Brussels Airport spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli.