“200 projects to give Flemings wings”

The total of 3,203, 455 euros was announced during a show on VRT’s premier channel Eén following a week in which Flemish people put their best foot forward to raise cash by staging a host of ‘warm actions’.

The fundraiser is organised in co-operation with VRT Radio stations MNM and Stubru, where in the course of the week you could hear the warmest stories and craziest requests. The two stations hosted a joint programme over the week with broadcasts coming from a ponton over the River Dijle in Mechelen (Antwerp Province). In addition to requests listeners heard music that could allow them ‘to be themselves’ and dance.

The projects funded should all allow people ‘to be themselves in the way they wish’.

VRT CEO Frederik Delaplace noted that this year the fundraiser had taken a new course with one single theme and in co-operation with the King Boudewijn Foundation, which backed projects centred on this year’s theme. “We may be proud of our approach” said Delaplace.

“The Warmest Week encouraged debate and brought voices that are rarely heard in front of mikes. This is the task of a public broadcaster. Thanks to the support of the Warmest Week fund 200 projects will be able to make a difference and give thousands of Flemings wings. I am proud of VRT staff, who despite the challenges of corona, gave their best”.