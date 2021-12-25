“Practices that come close to misleading consumers”

In its latest report on the evolution of energy prices CREG accuses Mega of artificially improving its score in price comparisons. Mega stands accused of ‘gaming’, which means that it regularly switches between indexes based on monthly or quarterly prices. CREG says this has one aim: to get the best score in price comparisons. CREG says that in practice this doesn’t provide a real guarantee you will get a financially advantageous contract. All this makes it confusing for the consumer and hard to make good choices.

CREG notes the company is not doing anything illegal, but “by doing this nearly every month on several of its variable tariff products it artificially scores well in price comparisons. There’s a lack of transparency and this comes close to a conscious misleading of consumers”.

Mega has 370,000 customers across Belgium making it the 5th largest player.