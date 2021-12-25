COVID-19: just over 2,000 patients in hospital

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 21 December, 7,011 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 36% on the week.

In the week to 24 December on average 151 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 32% on the week.

2,053 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 28% on the week. 650 patients are in intensive care – down 15% on the week.

In the week to 21 December on average 36 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 19% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,149 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 70,406 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 December – a 17% decrease on the week. 11.6% of tests come back positive – a 3.3% fall on the week.

3,963,319 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.