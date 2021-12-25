Omicron vs. delta: “It’s 50-50”

The fact that omicron is overtaking delta variant is not unexpected and had been forecast to occur at Christmas for ten days now.

Hasselt and Antwerp University scientist Molenberghs says matters will now speed up. He expects up to 95% of cases to be omicron variant by the end of the year.

“We’re not entirely sure. We often see the rise in the new variant curve flatten slightly as it takes over”.

Molenberghs expects the overall downward infection trend to be reversed in the course of next week. Belgium is still lagging behind infection rates abroad where figures are shooting up. This is in part due to corona measures that were introduced more broadly sooner here. Day infection levels already show the overall fall is slowing down.