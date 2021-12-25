Plume of smoke above Ghent as packaging firm is gutted
A major fire at a packaging plant in Ghent, Capital of East Flanders, resulted in a large plume of smoke above the city this Christmas Day. The fire service has asked the people of the Ghent district of Sint-Amandsberg, and neighbouring Lochristi and Oostakker to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.
It was shortly before 5AM that the fire service was alerted to the blaze at a factory on the Antwerpse Steenweg where Ghent borders Lochristi. Fire-fighters were deployed en masse but struggled to find the exact source of the fire in a hangar covering some 4,500 square metres.
The hangar is full of smoke and temperatures are too high to allow fire-fighters to enter safely.
Smoke has spread even beyond the R4 orbital ring road.
It’s not thought anybody has been injured. The cause of the fire remains unclear.