Plume of smoke above Ghent as packaging firm is gutted

It was shortly before 5AM that the fire service was alerted to the blaze at a factory on the Antwerpse Steenweg where Ghent borders Lochristi. Fire-fighters were deployed en masse but struggled to find the exact source of the fire in a hangar covering some 4,500 square metres.

The hangar is full of smoke and temperatures are too high to allow fire-fighters to enter safely.

Smoke has spread even beyond the R4 orbital ring road.

It’s not thought anybody has been injured. The cause of the fire remains unclear.