Weapons seized during police raid on bailiff
Weapons have been seized during a raid at the home of a Flemish bailiff. Brussels prosecutors have confirmed a report from the daily Het Nieuwsblad. The search was conducted as the bailiff is suspected of fraud in connection with the collection of taxes.
The bailiff’s home and office were raided several days ago. An investigation is underway because the bailiff is suspected of retaining sums of money collected as part of his professional activities.
Brussels prosecutors confirm that several electronic appliances as well as documents and licensed and unlicensed weapons were seized. Investigators hadn’t expected to find the weapons. Everything seized is now being examined and analysed.