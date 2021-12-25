World’s best chamber choir sings ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

The latest ranking from Interkultur, an international organisation representing 120,000 choirs and 4.8 million singers worldwide, has ranked the Flemish choir, led by Johannes Dewilde, first in the ‘chamber choirs and vocal ensembles’ category. That makes Amaranth 6th in the overall global choir ranking, the best place a Belgian choir has ever held.

Each year Interkultur organises 14 choir competitions and festivals across the globe. Amaranthe scored 98% in its category during a competition on 9 December.