Cultural sector protests closures

The governments’ decision to close cinemas, theatres and concert halls triggered a wave of criticism. Actor-director Stany Crets, the artistic director of the Royal Flemish Theatre in Brussels, Michael De Cock, the director of the opera De Munt, Peter De Caluwe and the director of Charleroi Danse, Annie Bozzini, addressed protesters.

“The demo is intended to raise the question of the iniquity and irrationality of the rules. After two years of immobility that is an important message. It’s a warm appeal to allow us to reopen” says organiser Katrien Vermeir. “We have invested and developed so much in order to allow us to do so. We feel so targeted”.

The police have asked the general public to avoid the area around the Kunstberg and Central Station. The police counted 5,000 demonstrators. Organisers speak of 12,000 protesters.



The cultural sector also intends to take the closure of cultural venues to the council of state, Belgium's highest administrative court. The council can also check whether legislation doesn't conflict with Belgium's basic law.

Meanwhile part of the cultural sector is boycotting the closures. In Brussels and Wallonia some theatres and cinemas stayed open.

