Culture protests, police not to check up on cinemas

The managements of Cinema Galeries, Kinograph, Cinema Palace and Vendôme have all indicated they will remain open despite fresh legislation that closes such venues to stem the spread of omicron.

Ilse Van de keere of police in the City of Brussels and Elsene says the police don’t have the time to check cinemas: “We already need to supervise the demonstration staged by the cultural sector”.

Cinemas in parts of the capital intend to show films with an audience. They believe they have already sufficiently shown that their venues are safe for the public.

Michael De Cock, the artistic director of the Royal Flemish Theatre KVS, says it’s self-evident checking up on cinemas should not be a priority.

“A still-standing demonstration is planned on the Kunstberg. Thousands of culture lovers and players from across the sector will attend. Closing down culture is in contradiction to the advice given by virologists. There is criticism from inside and outside government. Nobody can explain the decision.”

The KVS is closed for the holidays, but De Cock believes Brussels will be a lively city today, though it will be alive with protest. On cinemas he says: “I understand carrying out checks isn’t a police priority. It’s self-evident. The measure is wrong. Restricting venues to 200 people indoors was already pretty silly”.

“In a theatre there is physical distance. People are masked. The space is ventilated, and you are checked to see if you are vaccinated. Meanwhile, on the other side of the road, numerous people are down the pub, unmasked and with less ventilation. Nobody gets it!”