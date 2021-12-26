Which new restrictions are introduced today?

All large indoor events and indoor activities in public settings are banned from today, though an exception is being made for sports activities and museum and library visits. Cinemas, theatres, and concert halls are shut by order of the governments, but some cinemas have pledged to stay open.

Professionally organised indoor events for vulnerable groups and the young may still go ahead.

Sports events both indoors and outdoors will take place behind closed doors.

Indoor conferences and indoor Christmas markets are banned as are indoor activities in bowling alleys, escape rooms, paintball venues as well as snooker halls, billiard parlours, and places where darts halls. Many outdoor Christmas markets too are closing as they struggle to comply with new restrictions.

Homeworking remains mandatory, for those that can, at least 4 days a week.



People will have to shop in twos at most, but children are not counted. Only one customer is allowed per ten square metres of shop space. Greater checks will be staged to ensure shopping precincts and Christmas markets don’t get too crowded.

The governments have also banned the use of tents at outdoor events too. Numbers are also limited to one person per 4 square metres and a one-way circuit must be introduced if over 100 people are admitted.



Overnight stays during sports or youth camps are banned.

Gyms, swimming pools and wellness centres including saunas, solariums, Turkish baths and jacuzzis may stay open. The rules for hospitality remain unchanged: open till 11PM, no more than six people in a party and masking when not seated.

No restrictions are being set on the number of people you can entertain in your home, but the advice is clear: restrict numbers as much as possible and ensure proper ventilation.

All measures are being introduced from today, Sunday 26 December, and apply until 28 January. The ministers hope these measures will be sufficient to tackle the rise of omicron and the pressure it is putting on health care. A new consultative committee is planned at the beginning of January.

