Young seal pup rescued from seafront in De Haan
Sea Life Blankenberge has taken in a seal pup that is no older than two or three weeks. The baby seal was thought to be looking for its mother, when it strayed onto the seafront in De Haan (West Flanders).
Members of the NorthSeaTeam had been watching the pup for two days before it climbed onto the seafront. NorthSeaTeam is a not-for-profit organisation that monitors beaches on the lookout for seals and keeps walkers at a distance. NorthSeaTeam then alerted Sea Life Blankenberge.
The pup is in a relatively good condition, but this is a critical phase. The animal needs to get used to eating solid food in order to increase its chances of survival.