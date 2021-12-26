Young seal pup rescued from seafront in De Haan

Members of the NorthSeaTeam had been watching the pup for two days before it climbed onto the seafront. NorthSeaTeam is a not-for-profit organisation that monitors beaches on the lookout for seals and keeps walkers at a distance. NorthSeaTeam then alerted Sea Life Blankenberge.

The pup is in a relatively good condition, but this is a critical phase. The animal needs to get used to eating solid food in order to increase its chances of survival.