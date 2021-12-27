"1G rule" to become the new corona passport standard in Belgium?

The 1G rule would imply that only those who are fully immunised would be allowed to participate in public or social events. "I am afraid there is no other option", Open VLD president Egbert Lachaert told "De Morgen".

Open VLD has had a long debate about the corona passport on the one hand, and the people's liberties on the other. They think that nobody can be forced to get a corona jab. "This is something we can't support as liberals. It wouldn't be practically feasible either. But maybe a 1G policy is a good alternative," Lachaert explains. He thinks it's the best way to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

1G implies that only those who are completely up-to-date with their corona jabs can have access to restaurants, pubs, cultural or sports events, concerts etc. This means that a booster jab would be required after earlier vaccinations. An earlier corona infection (less than 6 months ago) or a negative test would no longer be sufficient - this is at present still a valid reason to get a green corona passport, a so-called CST or Covid Safe Ticket.