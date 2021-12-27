Antwerp mayor closes two places where sex workers were being exploited 

One place is situated in the Bisschoppenhoflaan in Deurne. Inside a building with three apartments, police found several foreign women who were being sexually exploited. The place has to close for at least one month. Police had staged the checks after complaints by neighbours.

Police also discovered sex workers in a sex club in the Molenaarsstraat in Ekeren. The premises had been closed earlier this year, but again sex workers were found living and working there. The women were forced to hand over their money to pimps and were forced to have unsafe sex. The place will be closed for at least two months. Most of the victims could not speak Dutch or English. The city of Antwerp said there are serious indications of human trafficking.