Princess Astrid and Lorenz make "surprise engagement announcement" about daughter Maria Laura

After completing her secondary education in Brussels, Maria Laura studied to become a sinologist at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. She also stayed in China for a while and presently works as a climate analyst at the NGO CIFF.

Maria Laura lives in London. Her future husband William Isvy is 30. He was born in Paris and has a British mother and French-Moroccan father. He grew up in London where he has a job in the financial sector. "William is a keen tennis player and traveller, two passions that he shares with Maria Laura", a statement said.

Astrid is the sister of the Belgian King Filip.