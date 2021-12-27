Princess Astrid and Lorenz make "surprise engagement announcement" about daughter Maria Laura
Princess Astrid and her husband Prince Lorenz have announced the engagement of their eldest daughter Maria Laura. The 33-year-old is expected to get married to William Isvy in the second half of next year.
The announcement comes as a surprise, as not much is known about the children of Astrid and Lorenz. Last year their son, Prince Joachim, made the headlines after flouting corona rules.
After completing her secondary education in Brussels, Maria Laura studied to become a sinologist at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. She also stayed in China for a while and presently works as a climate analyst at the NGO CIFF.
Maria Laura lives in London. Her future husband William Isvy is 30. He was born in Paris and has a British mother and French-Moroccan father. He grew up in London where he has a job in the financial sector. "William is a keen tennis player and traveller, two passions that he shares with Maria Laura", a statement said.
Astrid is the sister of the Belgian King Filip.
Watch the couple in the streets of London in this video: