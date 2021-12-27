Growing protest against corona restrictions: bowling alleys also decide to disobey

Cinemas, theatre rooms and bowling alleys which are still open today, risk a fine or even a forced closure. Yesterday, police didn't stage any checks yet, but today this could be possible, though police have already said they will not actively look for places flouting the rules. This being said: if there would be checks, not only owners but customers risk a fine.

Some Brussels mayors have already announced they will not punish local theatres, cinemas or bowling alleys breaking the rules.

The cultural sector argues that the measures are discriminating, denying members of the public a fundamental right for culture.