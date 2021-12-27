Number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals reaches 8-week low

Last Friday still saw 2,052 corona patients in Belgian hospitals. This figure dropped to 1,923 on Christmas day to rise slightly again on Boxing Day, reaching 1,949. It was for the time since early November that the number dipped below 2,000.

The number of patients in intensive care also shrinked. It was 651 on Friday, but had gone down to 632 on Sunday, a 3-percent drop.

The number of daily hospitalisations plummeted to reach 113 corona patients on average in the week running to 26 December. Two days ago, this rolling average was still at 151. However, the latest number is preliminary and includes Christmas and Boxing Day.

The health institute Sciensano did not release new figures on Monday. This will happen tomorrow.