Temperatures to reach 14 degrees on Thursday, may set historic high

After a mixture of clouds, sunny spells, rain and wind in the coming days, temperatures are expected to climb to 14 degrees Celsius (57.2 Fahrenheit) on Thursday and Friday. They may even set a historic high for that time of the year, the VRT's weather presenter Frank Deboosere says.

The very mild temperatures are caused by an influx of air from Africa. "We will have a direct import of African air. The warm air will hardly have time to cool off because the wind is blowing hard." Temperatures are expected to drop to more normal levels after the weekend, but there is no sign of new frost or a new winter spell yet.