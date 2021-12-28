Can Union become football champions? "First sleep a lot, eat well and recover"
In football, action in the top flight has come to a close for this year. Union are the proud leaders, while Beerschot are in dire straits with 21 of the 34 days of play of the normal competition behind us. The top flight, dubbed the Jupiler Pro League, resumes on 14 January.
Beerschot were downed 0-7 at home by in-form Anderlecht yesterday. Maybe it wasn't such a bad thing that no spcectators were allowed at the Kiel, Beerschot's home ground in Antwerp, some said after the match.
Everything that can go wrong in a match, went wrong for Beerschot: a red card for a key player, a blunder by the goalkeeper, a wrong pass by a defender that leads to a goal, a deflected shot by the opponent that leads to a goal...
Bad ending for champions Brugge
On Sunday, surprise leaders Union of the Brussels Sint-Gillis district were held to a goalless draw by KAA Gent in a tactical match. This was not a surprise: both teams have the best defence this season.
Defending champions Club Brugge were downed 2-0 by city rivals Cercle Brugge, a defeat that leaves them going into the winter break with a bad feeling.
Can Union become champions?
Only the best four teams will take part in the season-ending play-offs for the league title. The one-million-dollar question is whether revelations and newcomers Union can stand strong in the second half of the season.
Union coach Felice Mazzu wants to keep the pressure as far away as possible, saying: "We seem to have achieved our first goal, which is avoiding relegation and remaining in the top flight. Maybe our next goal can be making the top-8."
Mazzu, who was successful with Charleroi before but who failed at KRC Genk, first wants to recover. "The next few days I will sleep long, spend time with my family and eat well. On 4 January, we will start again."
Standings after 21 games:
1. Union 47 points
2. Club Brugge 40
3. Anderlecht 38
4. Antwerp FC 37 (one game less)
5. KAA Gent 34
6. KV Mechelen 33
7. Sporting Charleroi 32 (one game less)
8. KV Kortrijk 31 (one game less)
9. KRC Genk 29
10. OH Leuven 26
11. Cercle Brugge 25
12. KAS Eupen 25
13. Sint-Truiden 24
14. KV Oostende 23
15. Standard 23 (one game less)
16. Zulte Waregem 23
17. Seraing 19
18. Beerschot 9