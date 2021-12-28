Can Union become football champions? "First sleep a lot, eat well and recover" 

Only the best four teams will take part in the season-ending play-offs for the league title. The one-million-dollar question is whether revelations and newcomers Union can stand strong in the second half of the season.

Union coach Felice Mazzu wants to keep the pressure as far away as possible, saying: "We seem to have achieved our first goal, which is avoiding relegation and remaining in the top flight. Maybe our next goal can be making the top-8."

Mazzu, who was successful with Charleroi before but who failed at KRC Genk, first wants to recover. "The next few days I will sleep long, spend time with my family and eat well. On 4 January, we will start again."