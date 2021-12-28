CO2 values for corona sometimes exceed safety levels on buses or trams, VRT research shows

The train rides were generally okay. Only two rides (of 11) showed slightly higher values around 1,000 ppm. The tram rides in Brussels and Antwerp had poorer results: half of the rides showed levels exceeding 900, mostly in Brussels with values around 1,200.

However, a record ppm value was measured in an Antwerp tram that was packed with passengers and where no windows were opened. The steamy windows were not a coincidence as a value of 1,691 was measures.

Bus rides after school also had poor results in general. "Although the rooftop windows were opened and passengers were wearing mouth masks, we often did not feel safe", the researchers said.

Watch a video here: