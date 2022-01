A grenade has exploded in the municipality of Menin in West Flanders. The explosion took place around 8.15 p.m. yesterday, in the Arsenaalstraat between the police office and the meeting place De Steiger. Witnesses saw somebody flee the scene and jump in a car bearing a French number plate. Nobody got injured; the incident is thought to be triggered by a conflict in a motorbike gang. Police came to the scene to investigate the incident.