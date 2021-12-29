Elderly couple dies in car accident in the Flemish Ardennes
Nukerke (near Maarkedal, East Flanders) was the scene of a heavy car crash last night. Two people died, while a third person was transferred to hospital fighting for his life.
Two cars were involved in a heavy collision on the N60 trunk road linking Ronse to Oudenaarde. An elder couple died on the spot, while the driver of the other car was taken to hospital.
The N60 was closed for Oudenaarde-bound traffic after the accident. Maarkedal mayor Joris Nachtergaele came to the scene as police started an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.