Antwerp's Central Station invaded by Dutch day-trippers

Police and security workers in Antwerp had their hands full on Wednesday as trains arriving from the Netherlands brought many Dutch day-trippers. Dutch tourists knew they were going against an earlier advice not to come - to avoid crowded trains, traffic jams and crowded shopping streets in times of corona - but still seized the opportunity to escape the stricter corona restrictions in their home country. "We will do some nice shopping but yes, the train was packed with day-trippers," one lady said.