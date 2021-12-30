Covid-19 update: figures keep improving, but omicron is looming: "Week figures to rise in the weekend"

The week running to 26 December (last Sunday) saw 6,446 new cases each day. This is a 21-percent decrease on the week. While the drop is still outspoken, it is less pronounced than a week ago, when we saw drops of around 35 percent.

The omicron variant has become dominant in Belgium as well, but the impact on the figures seems relatively modest for the moment. There is no impact yet on other parameters like hospitalisations. While experts warn that Belgium is bound to follow in the footsteps of the U.K. and France (with a tsunami of positive cases), they point to the fact that Belgium has come a long way with its booster campaign and that it is still unclear how ill people are becoming after contracting omicron.

The Belgian biostatistician Geert Molenberghs estimates that the number of cases will go up as from Saturday (when looking at week figures): "We see a clear increase in new cases on a daily basis. The figure for last Monday stands at more than 13,000 for the moment. This will also be the case for Tuesday, which means that the rolling average will probably go up as from next Saturday."