Gas explosion wrecks block of flats in Turnhout
A building containing four flats has partially collapsed in the town of Turnhout in Antwerp Province. Local police sources say that the building’s collapse was probably caused by a gas explosion. At first 8 people were unaccounted for. However, the Mayor of Turnhout Paul Van Miert (nationalist) now says that several of these were either with friends or at work at the time of the explosion.
The explosion at the block of flats on the Boerenkrijglaan happened at around 8:15 am on Friday. Local residents report hearing a loud bang. The building was severely damaged in the blast. A large section of the front and the back of the building has been blown away.
By the end of the afternoon 4 people were still unaccounted for.
Earlier reports that 4 children were missing inside the wreckage of the building have since been dismissed.
The search goes on
On Friday afternoon the emergency services continued their search for people that might be trapped under the rubble. Mr Van Miert told VRT News that the search is being carried out with the upmost caution. "The stability of the building is not good. But it’s important that we make progress as quickly as possible and find anyone that might be there. We are having to clear up bit by bit and piece by piece”, the Mayor of Turnhout said. Members of the Fire have tunnel their way to the one person, a woman, that they are certain is alive under the rubble.
The incident has led to bus routes 2, 210, 212 and 431 being diverted via the Ring Road and the Merodelei. Stops between the Boerenkrijglaan and Turnhout’s central market square are not being served.
The coronavirus testing centre at the Blairon Campus is also closed. Those with appointments there should go to the testing centre in Weelde, near Ravels.