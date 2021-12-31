Gas explosion wrecks block of flats in Turnhout

The explosion at the block of flats on the Boerenkrijglaan happened at around 8:15 am on Friday. Local residents report hearing a loud bang. The building was severely damaged in the blast. A large section of the front and the back of the building has been blown away.

At first 8 people were unaccounted for. However, the Mayor of Turnhout Paul Van Miert (nationalist) now says that several of these were either with friends or at work at the time of the explosion. By the end of the afternoon 4 people were still unaccounted for.

Earlier reports that 4 children were missing inside the wreckage of the building have since been dismissed.