Belgian teenager dies in skiing accident in Switzerland
A 16-year-old Belgian has died in a skiing accident at the Swiss resort of Grindelwald. Although the accident happened on Christmas Day, the news of the accident wasn’t released by police in the Swiss canton of Bern until earlier today.
The accident happened on a slope in Männlichen area of Grindelwald. The teenager suffered serious head injuries. Swiss police say that no one else was involved.
Member of a ski patrol administered first aid to the young Belgian and alerted the emergency service of his plight.
The teenager was taken to hospital by helicopter. He died in hospital on Thursday (30 December).