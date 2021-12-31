Free public transport in Brussels on Friday night

In what has become something of a tradition over the years, MIVB will be operating its metro and tram services until later than usual and offering free rides to one and all on New Year’s Eve. Metro and tram services will run until 2am, while Noctis night bus services will run until 5am on Saturday morning.

From midnight until the start of normal services on Saturday morning (between 5am and 6am depending on the route) bus, tram and metro services will be free of charge.

Meanwhile, the Flemish public transport company De Lijn has said that some extra services will run in an around towns and cities across Flanders on Friday night.