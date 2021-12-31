Production of coronavirus vaccine worth 1 billion euro to the Belgian economy

The addition wealth created is in part thanks to the extra jobs that have been created, not only at Pfizer, but also at other pharmaceutical companies.

"Wealth creation and job creation go hand in hand. In 2020 there was an increase in the number of jobs, as many as 40,000 jobs and this certainly won’t have diminished during the past year, on the contrary”, Ms Ven said.

"These jobs include employment for graduates that are required in labs and in the production facilities of pharmaceutical companies. If you look at the jobs created indirectly, such as in transport and logistics, then you can times the figure of 40,000 by three”, Ms Ven added.

She went on to say that the pharmaceutical industry has been an important motor for wealth creation in Belgium for many years now.

"For a long time now, Belgium has been a world player and a focal point for the production of vaccines. The pharmaceutical industry is the most important manufacturing industry in Belgium. This was already the case before the production of coronavirus vaccines got under way and it is certainly the case now”.