Antwerp firework attack suspects apprehended

On the 10 and 25 November 2021 the four suspects allegedly fired heavy-duty fireworks at a house on the Jules Steursstraat in Deurne. The front door of the house was severely damage in both incidents. However, no one was injured.

The Antwerp Federal Judicial Police carried out an investigation that was led by an Examining Magistrate. This led to a total of 5 suspects, all of whom male, being apprehended. They are aged between 17 and 28.

A 19-year-old man from the Antwerp district of Borgerhout was released after questioning. The four other suspects appeared before either an Examining Magistrate or a Youth Magistrate, depending on their age.

A 20-year-old man from Mechelen (Antwerp Province) that hired the car allegedly used to drive to the house that was attacked was questioned by the Examining Magistrate last Thursday. He was released under strict bail conditions. The two other suspects are minors were sent by a youth magistrate to a young offenders’ centre.

The criminal investigation is still ongoing. Those allegedly involved stand accused of causing damage by means of an explosion and being members of a criminal organisation. It is probable that the attacks are drugs related.