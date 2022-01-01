Coronavirus: new infections up, hospitalisations and deaths down

An average of 7,819 positive test results/day were recorded during this period. Meanwhile, fewer tests were carried out.

During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 64,200 coronavirus tests were carried out each day in Belgium, down 9% on the previous week. Of those tested 12.8% tested positive, a rise of 1.2 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium during the week from 22 to 28 December stood at 0.97. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 97 others. The number of hospital admission of people with COVID-19 continues to fall.

During the week from 25 to 31 December an average of 139 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is 8% down on the average for the previous week. There are currently 1,806 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals (-14% on a week ago). Of these 537 are in intensive care (-18%), of whom 319 (-20%) are on ventilators.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium is down too. During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 28 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 22% down on the average daily death toll for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,331 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

So far 8,906,949 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. 8,796,387 people have been fully immunised. This is 76% of the entire population. So far 4,259,813 people (37% of the whole population) have received an additional “booster” jab.