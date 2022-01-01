Police officer bitten by New Year reveller in Liège
A woman has been arrested after she bit a police officer in the Walloon city of Liège on New Year’s Eve. The press agency Belga reports that the incident happened after police had been called to a flat.
Neighbours had complained of noise nuisance from the flat. When police turned up to investigate and ask those in the flat to make less noise one of the police officers was attacked.
A woman that was inside the allegedly bit the police officer’s arm. Needless to say, she was taken away for questioning.