Turnhout gas explosion claimed 4 lives

The first was taken to hospital for treatment not long after the explosion on Friday. Later in the day a second person, a woman, was freed from the rubble after having been trapped for around 10 hours. She too was taken to hospital.

During her ordeal she was in constant touch with her rescuers. Although she was not badly injured, she was in a place that was difficult to reach. The instability of what was left of the building meant that extreme caution was required in the effort to rescue her.

First a tunnel was made under the rubble. However, this proved to be too unstable and eventually machinery was used to clear the rubble and free the woman. The woman survived thanks to some of her furniture having taken the burnt of the explosion. Both she and the other survivor are reported to be in good health.