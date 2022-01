1 January 2022 was the warmest New Year’s Day since records began

This beat the previous New Year’s Day temperature record that was set 10 years ago on 1 January 2012. Then temperatures at the Ukkel Weather Centre reached 13.6°C.

Saturday was the third consecutive day on which a temperature record was beat. On Thursday (30 December) temperatures at Ukkel reached 14.2°C, while on New Year’s Eve temperatures reached 14°C.

Thursday top temperature beat the previous daily temperature record for 30 December of 13.8°C that was set in 1925. The previous New Year’s Eve temperature record of 13.8°C dated from 2017.