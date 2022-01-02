Coronavirus infections up by 32%

Fewer coronavirus tests are being carried out though. During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 64,200 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day, a fall of 9% on the previous week (15 to 21 December). Of those tested 12.8% tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment continues to fall. During the week from 26 December to 1 January an average of 143 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. There are currently 1,750 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is down from around 2,000 just over a week ago. Of these 527 are in intensive care, down 10 on the previous day’s figures.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.97, a rise of 0.19 percentage points on the previous week. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infected an average of 97 others.

The number of deaths of people with COVID-19 continues to fall. During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 28 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 22% down on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,331 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The public health science institute Sciensano will provide an new update on the vaccination figures in its next report that will be published on Tuesday.