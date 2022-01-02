Lukaku dropped after criticising coach

The 28-year-old Belgian signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan in the close season for a club-record fee. Last week Lukaku told Sky Italia that he was unhappy with the Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's system. He added that he would like to return to Italy at some point in his career.

When asked about the Belgian international's comments ahead of the Liverpool game, the Chelsea manager said they were "not helpful".

The German Coach added that "We don't like it of course. It brings noise that we don't need and it's not helpful... We can take the time to try and understand what is going on... if there is something to discuss it's behind closed doors, for sure”.

Romelu Lukaku has scored in his last two Premier League appearances following his return to the Chelsea side after testing positive for COVID-19.

So far this season the Belgian has netted seven times in 18 games across all competitions for the London club that are currently second in the English Premier League.