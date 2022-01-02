One person killed and another seriously injured in head-on collision in Antwerp Province

The accident happened just before 7pm on Saturday on the Berlaarbaan. The two cars collided head-on. The precise cause of the accident still has to be confirmed. However, what is known is that the driver of one of the cars was on the wrong side of the road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash came to a halt at the fence of a house on the side of the road. The other car ended up in a ditch. The Fire Service went to the scene to free the drivers of the cars from the wreckage of their vehicles. The driver of one of the cars, a 33-year-old man died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after first having been given first aid by a team of paramedics.

An accident investigation expert has been appointed to look into what caused the crash. Both vehicles have been temporarily impounded. The Berlaarbaan was closed for several hours in both directions.