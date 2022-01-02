Wintery showers in the south towards the end of week

Sunday evening will see changeable weather with showers, some of which intense, sweeping the country from the west. As the night goes on it will become dry in all areas with the exception of the Ardennes, where there will still be showers. Temperatures will drop to between 5°C and 10°C.

Monday will be changeable with thick cloud and in southern areas. In Flanders the rain will be limited to occasional showers. Top temperatures will vary between 6°C and 11°C. Tuesday will see a fair bit rain in all areas.

It will become considerably cooler on Wednesday and Thursday. The will be showers, some of which could well be wintery in the Ardennes. Temperatures will reach no higher than between 1°C and 6°C and there is a chance of frost at night in some areas.

Friday will see sunny intervals and showers. These could well be wintery in upland areas.

Saturday will be mainly dry with the chance of some wintery showers in upland areas. Maximum temperatures on Friday and Saturday will reach no higher than between 1°C and 7°C.

There will be more cloud on Sunday with the chance of showers, some of which could be wintery. Temperatures in central areas will not exceed 6°C.