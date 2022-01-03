Belgium buys 10,000 courses of Pfizer coronavirus drug

The Task Force carries out evaluations on the various medications for the treatment of COVID-19 and on the basis of this issues advice on whether they should be purchase for use here.

In recent weeks virologists such as Johan Neyts (KU Leuven) have stressed the important roll that Pfizer’s coronavirus pill can play in the treatment of those with COVID-19. Paxlovid has proved to be the most effective drug so far in the treatment of those that have become ill after having caught the virus.

A study carried out by Pfizer found that the drug reduced the chance of a patient having to be hospitalised by 89%. However, it to ensure this level of effectiveness it is essential that a patient is given the drug within the first 5 days of first displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Currently, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has only approved the use of Paxlovid for emergency treatment of certain categories of patients that are considered to be at high-risk. Extending the use of the drug more widely is currently being looked into by scientists at the EMA.

In addition to Paxlovid, Belgium has also ordered 10,000 courses of Merck’s coronavirus pill. The first 2,880 of these arrived here last week. For the time being they are only being used for a clinal study and for use when there are coronavirus outbreaks in hospitals.