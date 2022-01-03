Code Yellow weather warning for rain in the south

From Wednesday the weather will turn colder, and the Royal Meteorological Institute warns of icy patches in some areas. Wednesday will be mainly dry with the occasional shower. The showers could be wintery in the Ardennes. Temperatures will reach no higher than 1°C on the High Fens and 6°C in coastal areas.

Thursday morning will start off Icy in some areas. Cloud will increase during the day. By the evening there will be periods of rain that could fall as sleet on higher ground in the Ardennes. Temperatures will reach 1°C on the High Fens and 5°C in coastal areas. F

riday will bring bright spells interspersed with showers. Maximum temperatures will not rise above 1°C on the High Fens and 7°C in Flanders. Some of the showers could be wintery in upland areas.

Saturday should be dryer, although the occasional shower can’t be ruled out. The maximum temperatures will be the same as on Friday. Sunday will bring more cloud and showers, some of which could be wintery. Maximum temperatures in central areas will reach no higher than 6°C.