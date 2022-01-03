Consultative Committee to meet on Thursday

The meeting will focus on the current epidemiological situation. The second meeting that is planned for mid-January will focus on a long-term approach to tackling the issues posed by the pandemic.

The previous Consultative Committee meeting took place last Wednesday and was convened after the Council of State ruled that an earlier decision taken by the Committee forcing the closure of cultural venues (theatres, concert halls, cinemas must be revoked.

Thursday’s meeting will look at what impact the more infectious omicron variant is having on the number of new infections and the number of hospital admissions as well as looking at how much progress has been made with the booster vaccine campaign.

Furthermore, an evaluation will be made of the measures that are currently in force restricting cultural activities, night life and sports where fixtures can go ahead without spectators.

It seems highly unlikely that any measures will be relaxed. Government sources say that the aim is to draw up a plan that will offer prospects for those involved in the affected sectors.

At the second meeting, planned for mid-January discussions will be held about a so-called “corona barometer”. This would contain lists of measures that would come into force if certain thresholds were exceeded. Those in favour of the “corona barometer” say that it would provide greater predictability and uniformity in the measures taken.