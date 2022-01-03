Coronavirus infections up 52%

The impact of the omicron variant is all too clear in the figures for positive coronavirus tests in Belgium. They are increasing and the pace at which they are increasing is becoming greater by the day.

During the week from 24 to 30 December an average of 10,126 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is up 52% up on the 7-day average for the previous week. On Sunday the week-on-week comparative increase was 32%.

On Thursday 30 December 15,999 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus tests carried out was down 9% on the previous week. During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 64,200 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 12.8% tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 1.2 percentage points on the previous week.

During the week from 22 to 28 December the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.97. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of further 97 others.

The 7-day average for hospital admissions has risen slightly. During the week from 27 December to 2 January an average of 149 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals each day. There are currently 1,765 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, up from 1,704 on Saturday, but down from more than 2,000 on Christmas Eve. Of those hospitalised 508 are on ICUs, down 19 on Saturday’s figures.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium is falling. During the week from 22 to 28 December an average of 28 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 22% of the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,331 people with COVID-19 have died here.

So far 8,906,949 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. 8,796,387 (76% of the whole population) have been fully immunised. 4,259,813 people (37% of the population) have received an additional so-called “booster” jab.