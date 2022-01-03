Machelen shaken by New Year’s “firework bomb”

The Vilvoorde-Machelen Local Police Service has launched an investigation. Police Chief Erik Bassleer told VRT News that “We currently only have the film, and we can only see what everyone else can see. We are now going to try and find out who posted the film onto the internet and then investigate who was responsible”.

The incident in Machelen is similar to events in Essen (Antwerp Province) on New Year Eve. There youths set off “firework bombs” at two crossroads. Police in Essen have already identified several suspects.