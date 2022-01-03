Machelen shaken by New Year’s “firework bomb”
2022 got under way with a bang in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Machelen. A film that was published on the social media platform Tik Tok shows how a group of youths set off a so-called “firework bomb” on the carpark of the local Makro superstore.
A loud bang could be heard for some distance around the carpark and the explosion was accompanied by a sea of flames. All those the images are impressive the actions of those that set off the “firework bomb” are extremely dangerous and could even have been life-threatening if something had gone wrong.
The Vilvoorde-Machelen Local Police Service has launched an investigation. Police Chief Erik Bassleer told VRT News that “We currently only have the film, and we can only see what everyone else can see. We are now going to try and find out who posted the film onto the internet and then investigate who was responsible”.
The incident in Machelen is similar to events in Essen (Antwerp Province) on New Year Eve. There youths set off “firework bombs” at two crossroads. Police in Essen have already identified several suspects.