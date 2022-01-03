Mother killed in road accident, baby survives the crash

The 36-year-old woman from Houthalen-Helchteren (Limburg Province) that was driving the car died at the scene. The mother of four’s baby that was in a baby seat fitted to the passenger seat of the car survived the crash unharmed. The baby was taken to hospital for a check-up. The local Fire Service Commander told VRT News that it was the correct use of the child seat that had saved the baby’s life.

Although the driver of the refuse collection lorry didn’t sustain any physical injuries in the crash, he is reported to be deeply distraught about what happen. It was the driver himself that got the baby out of the car.

The accident caused the closure of the Grote Baan for several hours. The road has since reopened.